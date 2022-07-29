Stronger Cooperation between United Nations, Regional Partners Vital to End Global Crises, Create Greener, Safer Future, Secretary-General Tells Euroafrican Forum

SG/SM/21388

29 JULY 2022

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the EurAfrican Forum 2022, “Empowering the European Union-Africa Alliance in times of disruption”, in Carcavelos, Portugal, today:

I am pleased to greet this fifth EurAfrican Forum. I thank you for your commitment to strengthening relations between Europe and Africa.

Our world faces widespread and interlinked crises — from climate catastrophe to COVID-19 to the war in Ukraine. These crises are further disrupting global economy — triggering dramatic spikes in food and energy prices, driving up debt and limiting fiscal space. No region — let alone country — can overcome these challenges alone. Solidarity is the only path forward.

That is why my report on Our Common Agenda calls for building a more inclusive and networked multilateralism that fully engages with regional organizations, civil society, the private sector and young people. Your platform is in line with this vision.

The United Nations is committed to developing ever stronger cooperation with all regional organizations and partners. Guided by the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Africa Union’s Agenda 2063, we pledge to keep working hand-in-hand to advance our shared goals of peace, sustainable development and human rights. Through partnership, we can foster innovative and just solutions, and together, build a greener, safer and more equitable future for all.

Thank you.