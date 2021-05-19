Stronger collaboration for an equitable and resilient recovery towards the health-related Sustainable Development Goals: 2021 Progress Report on the Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Well-being for All

Executive summary

Progress on the health-related SDGs was already lagging when the Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Well-being for All (GAP) was launched in 2019 and is now much further off track. The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a harsh light on inequities and inequality but has also underlined the centrality of health, equity and equality as preconditions for sustainable development. This second, annual GAP progress report illustrates how the GAP is providing an important, long-term improvement platform for collaboration among 13 agencies in the multilateral system as they support countries on the path towards an equitable and resilient recovery from the pandemic and further progress towards the health-related SDGs. It shows the importance of clear and shared objectives in supporting countries to achieve tangible and measurable impact through a closer collaboration of the agencies and highlights that progress has been incremental rather than transformational to date and may remain so unless Boards and donors signal to the agencies that they would like to see deeper changes to the ways the agencies work together in support of countries.

From its inception, the GAP has been focused on enhancing collaboration leading to greater impact. Such collaboration can be challenging because multilateral agencies have different mandates, strategies, funding streams and governance and accountability mechanisms, but it is also essential and requires sustained leadership from the multilateral agencies, their boards and funders and the countries that they serve.

The structure of this progress report is based on the four key commitments made by signatory agencies under the GAP: Engage, Accelerate, Align and Account.

ENGAGE

A commitment to work with countries to identify priorities and to plan and implement together.

Country results and impact are central to the GAP. By May 2021, GAP implementation at country-level had scaled up from the five countries presented in case studies in the 2020 GAP Progress Report to 37 countries. Joint activities at country level are undertaken by the GAP signatory agencies’ country-facing teams and supported by the global-level accelerator working groups. Because the SDGs are universal, GAP agencies are committed in principle to working in all countries through national, government-led, health, SDG and/or development partner coordination mechanisms in support of national health and development plans and priorities, based on country demand and need and in line with the agencies’ mandates and available resources. This report presents eight case studies illustrating enhanced collaboration among the agencies on primary health care (PHC), health financing, data and other accelerator themes. The case studies include several encouraging examples of progress under GAP accelerator themes despite the health and economic impact of COVID-19, as well as notably enhanced collaboration among GAP agencies and other partners in support of national pandemic responses. However as countries begin to recover from the pandemic and resume progress towards the SDGs, maintaining the momentum of collaboration spurred by COVID-19 will be essential to enable accelerated progress in countries. This will require reflection on how to sustainably adjust the incentive system under which the agencies collaborate so as to make the level of collaboration seen in response to COVID-19 the new normal.

ACCELERATE

A commitment to act together to support countries under specific accelerator themes and on gender equality.

Country-level activities under the GAP are supported by the global-level accelerator and gender equality working groups. Over the last year, the working groups have created thematic communities of practice and enabled both strengthened collaboration and new interactions among GAP agencies. The accelerator working groups themselves are also collaborating more closely. Three working groups on determinants of health, community and civil society engagement and gender equality, for example, are collaborating as a cluster on issues related to equity, gender, inclusion and rights, and are working with the data and digital health accelerator on leaving no one behind. Accelerator working groups have also refined their strategic approaches, building on priorities set out in the 2020 GAP progress report and taking into account the response to COVID-19. This includes identification by each working group of a priority focus area (“one big action”) and in most cases a specific way in which it will be deployed. For example, the equity cluster has focused on equity in the context of COVID-19, including vaccine equity and gender-responsive vaccine access and uptake; the innovation accelerator has focused on scaling up medical oxygen and aims to support COVID-19 digital innovations, women and children’s health, and mental health; and the data and digital health accelerator is focused on strengthening country data and information systems with a focus on disaggregated data and equity. These foci thrive in the context of strong primary health care systems and sustainable financing for health and contribute to more resilient and sustainable systems for health more broadly, including in fragile settings.

ALIGN

A commitment to harmonize operational and financial strategies, policies and approaches.

Significant alignment among GAP agencies is happening within GAP accelerator working groups and at country level. Over the last year the GAP has also demonstrated its potential to strengthen and increase alignment in the global health ecosystem by integrating elements of the Every Woman, Every Child agenda and related work by the H6 group of agencies (all of which are GAP signatory agencies) into ongoing collaboration within its accelerators; strengthening multilateral collaboration at the regional level (such as the EMRO Regional Health Alliance in support of the GAP and the EURO issues-based coalition on health); learning from previous collaboration initiatives (International Health Partnership, IHP+); and translating lessons to other SDG collaborations (Global Acceleration Framework for SDG 6). In January 2021, the International Labour Organization joined as the 13th GAP signatory agency.

ACCOUNT

A commitment to review progress and learn together to enhance shared accountability.

In 2020, a joint evaluability assessment (JEA) of the GAP was undertaken by the evaluation offices of the signatory agencies. In addition to providing an early opportunity for joint learning and course correction for the GAP, the JEA served as a platform for bringing (at that time) 12 evaluation offices together for the first time in line with the GAP commitments to closer alignment and shared accountability. The JEA was a rapid, light-touch assessment to determine whether the necessary strategic and technical elements are in place to enable the GAP to succeed and to pre-emptively address gaps in advance of an independent evaluation planned for 2023. Principals of the GAP agencies reviewed the JEA recommendations and approved a management response. Implementation of the actions in the response is well underway, including development and approval of a theory of change and a monitoring framework. Increasingly, work under the GAP will focus on the key challenges and risks identified in the JEA and the review of the IHP+ discussed in this report: country ownership, institutionalization of collaboration within the agencies, and incentives from governing bodies and funders for the agencies to collaborate better.

Looking forward, the “North Star” of the GAP is impact at the country level in the context of equitable and more resilient PHC and a health sector that is sustainably financed through domestic and external resources. In the era of COVID-19, the GAP is well positioned to further support countries as they now strive for an equitable and resilient recovery and resumption of progress towards the health-related SDGs.