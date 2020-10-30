Stressing Constant Increase of Global Military Spending Must End, Secretary-General Warns Gains in Achieving Women, Peace, Security Agenda Too Slow, Easily Reversible

SG/SM/20383

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the high-level event of the Women, Peace and Security Focal Points Network “20 Years after United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325: Leadership and Concrete Action to Realize the Women, Peace and Security Agenda”, held today:

I send my warmest greetings to this high-level event. Over the two decades since Security Council resolution 1325 (2000), there have been notable achievements on women, peace and security. But, progress is too slow, too narrow, and too easy to reverse.

My report this year on women, peace and security calls for women’s full and equal involvement from the earliest stages in every peace and political process that the United Nations supports. It urges an end to the constant upward trend of global military spending and appeals for increased support for gender equality in countries affected by conflict.

I welcome your focus on women’s leadership and concrete action, which are critical to the success of the women, peace and security agenda. Your network is an important forum for data-driven analysis and collaboration.

I thank you for your commitment and send you best wishes for fruitful discussions.

For information media. Not an official record.