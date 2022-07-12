Strengthening Wastewater Monitoring and Surveillance for COVID-19 and Other Infectious Diseases

This policy brief identifies the key challenges and prospects for strengthening wastewater monitoring and surveillance systems for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, with a particular focus on low- and middle-income countries. Recommendations:
-
Implement wastewater-based tools and strengthen technical capabilities and cost- effective mechanisms to integrate existing clinical testing with wastewater surveillance systems.
-
Improve governance frameworks to establish and strengthen wastewater surveillance systems.
-
Strengthen public–private coordination to enhance data sharing and interpretation for efficient, supportable, and stable wastewater surveillance while maintaining ethical standards.