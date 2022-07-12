Strengthening Wastewater Monitoring and Surveillance for COVID-19 and Other Infectious Diseases

This policy brief identifies the key challenges and prospects for strengthening wastewater monitoring and surveillance systems for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, with a particular focus on low- and middle-income countries. Recommendations:

Implement wastewater-based tools and strengthen technical capabilities and cost- effective mechanisms to integrate existing clinical testing with wastewater surveillance systems.

Improve governance frameworks to establish and strengthen wastewater surveillance systems.

Strengthen public–private coordination to enhance data sharing and interpretation for efficient, supportable, and stable wastewater surveillance while maintaining ethical standards.