World
Strengthening UNICEF’s humanitarian action - The Humanitarian Review: Findings and Recommendations
Attachments
Highlights
The Humanitarian Review examines UNICEF’s humanitarian operations in the context of the global challenges of the 21st century: rapid rises in the number, scale, duration and complexity of humanitarian crises; climate breakdown and the impact of extreme weather events; large-scale migration and displacement of populations; significant public health emergencies, including the global pandemic of COVID-19; and constraints and greater demands on funding from a widening community of humanitarian actors.