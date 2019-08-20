Strengthening School Feeding Programmes: FAO and WFP joint work in Latin America and the Caribbean

1. Introduction

School Feeding Programmes (SFP) are the most predominant social protection network in the world (World Bank, 2018). In 2013, nearly USD 75 billion was invested, reaching more than 368 million schoolchildren worldwide (WFP, 2013), representing a huge public investment and broad coverage of the school population.

In Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), SFP are explicitly incorporated into national food and nutrition security (FNS) policy frameworks and becoming part of national social protection policies and systems. At present, almost all countries in the region are implementing SFP, and about 85 million children are given breakfast, a snack or lunch at school, with an annual investment of approximately USD 4.3 billion, mainly from national budgets (WFP, 2017).

The SFP play an important role in the fight against hunger and malnutrition in all its forms and contribute to ensuring the human right to adequate food for all schoolchildren. In addition, the SFP contribute to the right to a healthy life and quality education. These programmes have a potential effect on economic development at the national and territorial level and serve as a strategy to fight poverty and food insecurity (Bundy et al. 2009). Through organized actions, within the SFP frameworks, a significant contribution can be made to the food and nutrition education (FNE) of students, parents and school staff; and, therefore, to the necessary establishment of healthier eating habits and lifestyles (FNDE and FAO, 2017; FAO, 2013).

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 goals (SDG), approved and adopted by countries in 2015, makes it clear that no one is left behind. In the area of school feeding, this translates into a direct contribution to the fulfillment of different SDG. The SFP have the potential to contribute significantly to zero hunger (SDG 2), quality education (SDG 4) and gender equality (SDG 5). The SFP can also contribute to no poverty (SDG 1), economic growth (SDG 8) and reduced inequalities (ODS 10). In addition, through intersectoral, inter-institutional and inter-agency coordination, the SFP are aligned with SDG 17 – setting up partnerships for the SDG (WFP 2017).

The LAC countries face serious food and nutrition problems that jeopardize the achievement of the goal to eradicate hunger and malnutrition by 2030. According to the Panorama of Food and Nutritional Security 2018, about 39.3 million of Latin American and Caribbean citizens are undernourished, with a 2% increase between 2014-2017 (FAO, PAHO/WHO, WFP, et al. 2018). Furthermore, micronutrient deficiencies - the so - called hidden hunger - persist as public health problems, particularly iron-deficiency anaemia, zinc, calcium and vitamin D deficiencies, among others (Rivera et al. 2014). On the other hand, overweight and obesity are today one of the greatest and growing challenges in the region (FAO, PAHO/WHO, UNICEF, et al. 2018).

Overweight affects 7.3% preschool children (WHO 2018) and, according to national data, between 20% and 40% school-age children and adolescents. Overweight and obesity are risk factors for the development of noncommunicable chronic diseases (NCD) (Anauati, Galiani, and Weinschelbaum 2015; Tzioumis and Adair 2014), which are among the top 10 causes of death worldwide and in almost all countries in the region (WHO 2017). NCD also consume a large part of public budget in their control and management. Malnutrition due to overweight, obesity and NCD are mainly consequences of changes in dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy lifestyles, along with a set of changes in food systems that promote the manufacture and consumption of processed and ultra-processed products (Monteiro et al. 2013).

Within this context, it is now evident how the countries of the region are facing the socalled double burden of malnutrition, typical of the rapid demographic and epidemiological transition (Popkin, Adair, and Ng 2012), which presents a risk that child malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies coexist with alarming levels of overweight and obesity among children and adolescents.

In keeping with the same, many countries are developing promising and innovative approaches to improve the nutritional impact of their SFP. Governments in the region are increasingly seeking to provide nutritious and healthy meals in schools, adapted to diverse local cultures and practices that can be linked to local agriculture and community or municipal markets, as well as food and nutrition education (FNE) to promote positive changes in food intake behaviour. Attention to quality and safety, the composition of food baskets, and their role in promoting healthy food in and out of school has also been stimulated by the growing rates of overweight and obesity in the region (WFP, 2017). However, ensuring that SFP are designed and implemented following quality standards and more nutrition-sensitive strategies, remains a major challenge in demonstrating effective results.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) support governments in the region to achieve more sustainable, nutrition-sensitive and quality SFP. The purpose of this paper is to provide a regional view of this contribution, showing FAO and WFP joint efforts in LAC. The document also focuses on the main core strategies and joint efforts in line with the vision of the SFP as a public policy instrument to achieve the SDG by 2030. Finally, this document presents three case studies of countries where FAO and WFP work together in support of SFP: Colombia, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.