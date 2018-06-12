12 Jun 2018

Strengthening The Rule of Law and Human Rights for Sustaining Peace and Fostering Development - 2017 Global Programme Annual Report

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 12 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.93 MB)

The rule of law lies at the center of the relationship between society and the state. Lack of respect for human rights fuels instability and undermines sustainable development. Measures to strengthen the rule of law and human rights are the basis for creating accountability among people as well as between citizens and their governments. Since 2008, the UNDP Global Programme on Strengthening the Rule of Law and Human Rights for Sustaining Peace and Fostering Development has provided rule of law and human rights support to nearly 40 crisis-affected countries. Utilizing a rights-based development approach, UNDP supports Member States to foster a rule of law culture in which people experience greater peace and security and can exercise their rights, advance their livelihoods, and protect those of future generations.

This Annual Report provides an overview of UNDP’s contributions to strengthen the rule of law and human rights in crisis-affected contexts and progress achieved with our partners at the global, regional, and country levels. Part I, Year in Review, reflects on the innovative aspects of the Global Programme and highlights our intensified efforts to support the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus and the realization of the 2030 Agenda. In addition, this section presents key policy and partnership developments and country level results achieved through the Global Programme in 2017. Part II, Country Profiles, presents a synopsis of our engagement in 37 countries affected by crisis or conflict. Lastly, Part III, provides detailed financial information on the Global Programme.

