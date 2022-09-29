World

Strengthening Risk Analysis for Humanitarian Planning: Integrating disaster and climate risk in the Humanitarian Programme Cycle (May 2022)

Manual and Guideline
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

During the last decade, the costs of humanitarian appeals increased by 400%. According to OCHA’s financial tracking service, more than 50% of the costs for international humanitarian response could not be covered in 2021. Between 2030-2050, the impacts of climate change are anticipated to lead to skyrocketing humanitarian costs exceeding USD 20 billion per year. While around 50% of disaster impacts can be predicted with varying degrees of confidence, only a fraction of funding is dedicated to risk reduction and preparedness, underscoring the need for more risk-sensitive humanitarian planning and action. In the Pathway for Peace study, the United Nations and World Bank produced a business case to show that conflict prevention, besides saving millions of lives, is also economically beneficial: preventing outbreaks of violence would create net savings close to USD 5 billion per year. Similarly, a study commissioned by USAID looking at Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, Economics of Resilience to Drought6, quantified the savings from earlier response: investing in more proactive responses to avert humanitarian crises could reduce the cost to international donors by 30%, as well as protecting billions of dollars of income and assets for those most affected.

Related Content