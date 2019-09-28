Strengthening the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union on issues of peace and security in Africa, including on the work of the United Nations Office to the African Union - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/759) [EN/AR]
I. Introduction
- The present report is submitted pursuant to the statement of the President of the Security Council dated 16 December 2014 (S/PRST/2014/27), in which the Council requested that the Secretary-General submit an annual report on ways to strengthen the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union on issues of peace and security in Africa, including on the work of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU). The report provides an update on the implementation of the Joint United Nations-African Union Framework for Enhanced Partnership in Peace and Security, the current status of the partnership and efforts to enhance the partnership between the two organizations. It also provides a description of the activities carried out by UNOAU since the issuance of my previous report (S/2018/678), in July 2018, including those carried out on issues reflected in Council resolutions 2378 (2017) and 2457 (2019) and in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.
II. The United Nations and the African Union strategic partnership
- A strong partnership between the United Nations and the African Union is essential to effectively seek solutions to the increasingly complex peace and security challenges in Africa. The two organizations are leveraging their respective comparative advantages towards achieving the common objectives of enhancing peace and security, promoting human rights and good governance and implementing Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
United Nations Security Council and African Union Peace and Security Council
Greater consultation in the decision-making of the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council remains critical for achieving strategic convergence and coherence in addressing peace and security challenges in Africa. On 19 July 2018, in New York, the members of the two bodies held their twelfth annual joint consultative meeting, at which they reviewed peace and security issues, in particular the situations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan and the progress made on implementing the African Union flagship initiative, Silencing the Guns by 2020. The two organs have committed themselves to strengthening cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union, including through joint missions to conflict areas in Africa.
During the reporting period, my special representatives and envoys continued to brief the Peace and Security Council and the Security Council, jointly with their African Union counterparts, enabling the Councils to take into account the perspectives of both organizations in their decisions. The Peace and Security Council also conducted field missions to the Central African Republic, Somalia and South Sudan to gain first-hand insight into the realities on the ground. The field missions were supported by the United Nations and provided an opportunity for the Peace and Security Council to interact with my special representatives and with other officials in those three countries.
The three African non-permanent members of the Security Council continued to provide a critical link between the two Councils, increasingly articulating African perspectives and common positions on issues of concern to the continent. In New York, they invited the Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the United Nations, the Office of the Assistant Secretary-General for Africa and the Office of the Special Adviser on Africa to provide monthly briefings on the programme of work of the Security Council. In Addis Ababa, the African Union Commission and UNOAU facilitated monthly coordination meetings between representatives of the incoming President of the Security Council and the Chair of the Peace and Security Council to share information and, where possible, enhance coordination and synergies between the agendas of the two Councils.