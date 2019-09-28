Strengthening the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union on issues of peace and security in Africa, including on the work of the United Nations Office to the African Union - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/759) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

II. The United Nations and the African Union strategic partnership

United Nations Security Council and African Union Peace and Security Council

Greater consultation in the decision-making of the United Nations Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council remains critical for achieving strategic convergence and coherence in addressing peace and security challenges in Africa. On 19 July 2018, in New York, the members of the two bodies held their twelfth annual joint consultative meeting, at which they reviewed peace and security issues, in particular the situations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan and the progress made on implementing the African Union flagship initiative, Silencing the Guns by 2020. The two organs have committed themselves to strengthening cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union, including through joint missions to conflict areas in Africa.

During the reporting period, my special representatives and envoys continued to brief the Peace and Security Council and the Security Council, jointly with their African Union counterparts, enabling the Councils to take into account the perspectives of both organizations in their decisions. The Peace and Security Council also conducted field missions to the Central African Republic, Somalia and South Sudan to gain first-hand insight into the realities on the ground. The field missions were supported by the United Nations and provided an opportunity for the Peace and Security Council to interact with my special representatives and with other officials in those three countries.