Strengthening implementation of the Movement Policy on Internal Displacement: Ten years on – CoD Resolution (2019) - (8 December 2019)

The Council of Delegates,

expressing its deep concern about the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other persons and communities affected by internal displacement, including as a result of armed conflict, violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, disasters, the effects of climate change and other emergencies, and acknowledging the inadequacy of current responses to this issue,

taking into consideration the complex and interrelated nature of the various causes of displacement and its effects,

stressing the value of the complementary mandates and expertise of the different components of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (Movement) in helping address displacement-related challenges and of the role of National Societies as auxiliaries to the public authorities in the humanitarian field,

emphasizing the importance of a holistic response that considers the specific needs and vulnerabilities of IDPs, the impact of their displacement on host communities and the needs of those who are at risk of displacement and those who stay behind,

recognizing that a people-centric approach, fostered by the Movement’s access and proximity to communities, is key to achieving greater humanitarian impact,

recalling that IDPs are not a faceless group and that their specific needs, vulnerabilities, capacities and coping mechanisms may differ according to their gender, age, physical and mental health and personal circumstances,

recognizing that internal displacement can sometimes be a first step towards cross-border movements into neighbouring countries and beyond and that such situations require comprehensive and coordinated responses to maximize protection and assistance for all those in need,

stressing the importance of respect for international humanitarian law, which applies in situations of armed conflict, and for international human rights law, which applies at all times, in preventing displacement, and recalling that these bodies of law, within their respective spheres of application, protect all persons affected by displacement, such as IDPs and resident and host communities,

underlining the relevance of international disaster law and environmental law in mitigating displacement induced by disasters or the effects of climate change,

recognizing the protection that national laws and policies can provide to people at risk of displacement and during displacement, and emphasizing the importance of the efforts of all the components of the Movement, in accordance with their mandates, to support States in incorporating international humanitarian law, human rights law, international disaster and environmental law and relevant regional legal frameworks into their national laws, regulations and policies applicable to IDPs,

emphasizing the need to take effective measures to address the root causes of internal displacement, and prevent actions that may aggravate the humanitarian situation of IDPs,

welcoming the efforts of the United Nations in developing the GP20 Plan of Action for Advancing Prevention, Protection and Solutions for Internally Displaced People 2018–2020 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement, and the continuing efforts of the African Union in promoting the ratification and implementation, by its member States, of the Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa (Kampala Convention), which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year,

recalling and reaffirming the commitment of the components of the Movement to improving protection of and assistance to IDPs, as expressed in Resolution 5 on the Movement Policy on Internal Displacement, adopted by the Council of Delegates ten years ago, and based on previous resolutions adopted by the International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (Resolution XXI, Manila 1981; Resolution XVII, Geneva 1986; Resolution 4A, Geneva 1995; and Goal 2.3 of the Plan of Action of the 27th International Conference, Geneva 1999) and by the Council of Delegates (Resolution 9, Budapest 1991; Resolution 7, Birmingham 1993; Resolution 4, Geneva 2001; and Resolution 10, Geneva 2003), and

recognizing the linkages with the 2009 Policy on Migration of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC),

recognizing the continuing relevance of the Movement Policy on Internal Displacement in providing clarity, focus and guidance to the Movement’s response and reiterating the need to ensure it is better known and implemented by all the components of the Movement,