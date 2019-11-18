Strengthening IFRC Responses to Internal Displacement in Disasters: Challenges and Opportunities | Summary Report

Introduction

About this report

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies (National Societies), together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), have a long-standing commitment to addressing situations of internal displacement and provide vital support to millions of internally displaced people (IDPs). This year marks the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Policy on Internal Displacement (Movement Policy on Internal Displacement), which provides important guidance to all components of the Movement on how to address the various aspects of preventing, responding to and facilitating durable solutions to internal displacement caused by disasters, including those related to climate change, armed conflict and other situations of violence.

To better understand this role in disaster settings, the IFRC migration and displacement unit commissioned research to capture the ways in which IFRC and National Societies contribute to addressing internal displacement in disaster settings issues and to identify opportunities for further development. The report was undertaken by Victoria Bannon from Humanitarian Consulting Pty Ltd, with research assistance from Marilena Berardo from IFRC/Swiss Red Cross and Becky-Jay Harrington of Humanitarian Consulting Pty Ltd. A special thanks also to Tiziana Bonzon, IFRC Global Migration and Displacement lead, who commissioned this report, and to Ezekiel (Zeke) Simperingham, IFRC Asia Pacific Migration and Displacement Coordinator, for also supporting the review and finalization of the report. This report is a summary of the main findings and recommendations emerging from the research.