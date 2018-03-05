05 Mar 2018

Strengthening GBV Prevention & Response in Urban Humanitarian Contexts: Building Capacity Across Cities

Report
from Women's Refugee Commission
Published on 31 Oct 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.33 MB)

Learning from a series of in-country workshops conducted in 2017

This 13-page report summarizes lessons from four workshops held in 2017 that brought together local humanitarian and non-humanitarian actors who have a role in mitigating gender-based violence for urban refugees to share new tools, strategies, case studies, and positive practices for urban gender-based violence prevention. The report provides an overview of the content, learning, and recommendations emerging from these workshops.

