Strengthening GBV Prevention & Response in Urban Humanitarian Contexts: Building Capacity Across Cities
Learning from a series of in-country workshops conducted in 2017
This 13-page report summarizes lessons from four workshops held in 2017 that brought together local humanitarian and non-humanitarian actors who have a role in mitigating gender-based violence for urban refugees to share new tools, strategies, case studies, and positive practices for urban gender-based violence prevention. The report provides an overview of the content, learning, and recommendations emerging from these workshops.