World + 6 more
Strengthening Early Actions and rapid response to mitigate impacts of the Desert Locust invasion on food security and livelihoods in the frontline countries and Burkina Faso, in West Africa and Sahel (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger)
Attachments
Activities implemented:
• Provided cash transfers to 733 households (391 households in Chad received USD 262; 342 households in the Niger received USD 256).
• Distributed agricultural inputs to cash beneficiaries: vegetable seeds (132 000 g in Chad); crop seeds (640 kg of millet, 640 kg of sorghum in the Niger); fertilizer (12 800 kg in the Niger); goats (856 in the Niger), and tillage tools and multi-nutrient blocks (780 tools and 4 700 blocks in Chad).
• Developed six posters advising farmers on desert locust identification, pesticide and pesticide container management, safety measures, etc.; posters were translated into local languages and distributed in each of the five target countries.
• Contributed towards the purchase of 16 drones and training of technicians on use and maintenance of drones (together with resources from another project).
• Trained 53 technicians from national locust control units and phytosanitary services (33 on survey techniques and 20 on raising awareness among community members).
• Hired a consultant to support the management of aerial operations in Chad.