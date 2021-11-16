Strengthening the COVID-19 response within refugee and migrant communities: Improving programming, tackling misinformation, and building inclusion | November 2021

1. Executive summary

The unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic is now in its second year, and the world continues to grapple with its wide-ranging consequences. From its direct impact on peoples’ health and lives, to the far-reaching political, social, and economic fallout, the most vulnerable people and communities – as ever – continue to be hardest hit.

With displacement soaring to a record 82.4 million in 2020i, refugees and displaced people have been particularly impacted by the pandemic. These groups have faced significant new challenges. An ‘infodemic’, or an overabundance of information – some accurate, some not – has spread rapidly alongside COVID-19, allowing misinformation narratives to flourish.

Myths surrounding COVID-19 often undermine public health advice, and where communities experience linguistic, cultural and practical barriers to accessing healthcare services, their impact can be particularly pronounced. Meanwhile, pre-existing barriers to seeking safety and international protection, securing decent work, and integrating into local communities have been exacerbated.

Coordinating the response has required governments, NGOs and multilateral institutions to seek new approaches that can mitigate the pandemic’s impact. For example, new partnerships have been forged – notably with refugee and migrant-led organisations – in order to better reach populations in need of public healthcare. Meanwhile, innovations in refugee resettlement and integration programming have enabled, and given momentum to, the remote delivery of services.

For instance, the use of videoconferencing for refugee case interviews was implemented by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) at the Resettlement Support Facility (RSF) in Turkey during the pandemic. This report draws on content from transatlantic exchange sessions which explored the COVID-19 response and makes evidence-based recommendations to policy makers in the European Union (EU).

Recent developments mark an encouraging shift towards increasingly resilient programming models, which are stronger, better able to withstand crises in the future, and most importantly, equipped to meet the needs of refugees and other migrants. Embedding new approaches and learnings into policy making and programming will not only help states ‘build back better’ after the pandemic but deliver progress towards global and regional frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Global Compact on Refugees and EU Action Plan on Integration and Inclusion (2021-2027).

While some of the COVID-19 related obstacles faced by refugees seeking to build lives in new communities can be addressed through existing policy frameworks, such as the Integration Action Plan, gaps remain in the overall policy response and practice. In particular, more needs to be done to account for the specific needs of refugees and migrants in countering misinformation and providing equitable access to healthcare – including, critically, the COVID-19 vaccine.

With this in mind, the report calls for urgent action from the European Commission and member states to support and capitalise on innovations in resettlement programming, counter misinformation and promote equitable access to healthcare, and facilitate substantive opportunities for refugee participation in decision making – not just within their communities, but in programming and policy making.

In doing so, policy makers have the opportunity not only to effectively respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19 but to chart a more inclusive way forward beyond the upheaval of the pandemic. A Europe that prioritises protection, tackles misinformation in refugee and migrant communities, and works in partnership with these groups, will succeed in fostering more inclusive and welcoming societies. This could be transformative for new arrivals and receiving communities alike.