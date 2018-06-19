Strengthening of the coordination of emergency humanitarian assistance of the United Nations - Report of the Secretary-General (A/73/78–E/2018/54)

Summary

The present report has been prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 46/182, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to report annually to the Assembly and the Economic and Social Council on the coordination of emergency humanitarian assistance. The report is also submitted in response to Assembly resolution 72/133 and Economic and Social Council resolution 2017/14. The period covered by the report is 1 January to 31 December 2017.

The report provides an overview of efforts to improve humanitarian coordination and response as well as major humanitarian trends, challenges and measures taken regarding famine and the risk of famine, severe food insecurity, climate-related shocks, international humanitarian law and human rights law, forced displacement and financing and enhancing humanitarian action in the age of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the commitment to leave no one behind.

I. Introduction

A. Overview of key trends