Strengthening coordinated education planning and response in crises: global analysis framework (May 2020)

Susan Nicolai, Allison Anderson, Marian Hodgkin, Arran Magee and Amina Khan

This report presents a framework for analysis of formal coordination approaches for education planning and response in emergencies and protracted crises. It reviews concepts and definitions of coordination, approaches and structures for coordinated planning and response, and expected outcomes of these processes, with a focus on humanitarian structures across the humanitarian–development nexus.

It is part of a set of publications produced in partnership with the Global Education Cluster, the Inter-Agency Network for Education in Emergencies and UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency – with funding from the Education Cannot Wait Fund. The conceptual framework and set of research questions that emerge from this report is applied to six country case studies.

