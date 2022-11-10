Strengthening controls on civilian held small arms to decrease the human costs of armed violence

This briefing paper considers links between controlling civilian possession of small arms at the national level and possible implications for global efforts to control the trade in small arms and light weapons (SALW). National-level controls on small arms have a strong effect on the viability of controls at regional and global levels. Allowing small arms to move freely and be diverted across national borders, for example, makes regional and global controls difficult -- if not impossible -- to accomplish.

Given that 85 percent of small arms are estimated to be in civilian hands, neglecting controls on civilian weapons would mean that even highly effective policies would only affect the remaining 15 percent of small arms in circulation. In addition, civilian controls can be important elements of both establishing and meeting the national targets that are an increasingly prominent aspect of implementing instruments such as the Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The briefing paper focuses on particular aspects of civilian possession, as well as components of firearms acts, criminal codes, and other relevant legislation and regulations that could be amended or added to in order to strengthen controls on small arms.

It is intended as a primer for people seeking to affect their countries' legislation and regulations on small arms. It provides numerous points of entry for activists and analysts to learn about and help shape their countries' efforts to address each of the identified policy issues.

This briefing paper: