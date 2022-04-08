Strategy for Sweden’s regional development cooperation with Africa 2022–2026

The strategy applies during the period 2022–2026, and provides SEK 4 625 million for activities implemented by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and SEK 45 million for activities implemented by the Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA).

The objective of Sweden’s international development cooperation is to create opportunities for better living conditions for people living in poverty and under oppression. Development cooperation is to be based on the principles of aid and development effectiveness, the 2030 Agenda, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and the Paris Agreement.