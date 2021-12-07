Strategy for Sweden’s humanitarian aid provided through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) 2021–2025

The purpose of the strategy is to manage Sweden’s humanitarian aid via the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida). The overall objective of Sweden’s humanitarian aid is to save lives, alleviate suffering and maintain human dignity for the benefit of people in need who have been, or are at risk of becoming, affected by armed conflicts, natural disasters or other disaster situations. The strategy applies during the period 2021–2025 and covers the funds allocated in the appropriation directions of Sida for each budget year.

1. Direction

The objective of Sweden’s international development cooperation is to create conditions to improve the lives of people living in poverty and oppression. The objective of Sweden’s humanitarian aid is to save lives, alleviate suffering and uphold human dignity for the benefit of people in need who have been, or are at risk of becoming, affected by armed conflict, natural disasters or other emergencies.

Humanitarian aid must be based on global humanitarian needs and the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality. The normative framework for humanitarian aid encompasses international humanitarian law and the humanitarian principles. Based on the principles of good humanitarian donorship, the strategy provides scope for flexibility to adapt activities to rapidly changing and continuously increasing humanitarian needs.

This strategy governs the use of funds under appropriation item 1 ‘Humanitarian aid’ in the appropriation directions for the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) for each budget year.

Activities will contribute to the following objectives:

Improved ability to provide protection and assistance for crisis affected people

• Humanitarian aid and protection activities rapidly reach people in acute crisis situations

• Humanitarian aid and protection activities reach people in hard-to-reach areas

• Reduced risk of violence, threats and abuse for crisis-affected people

• Enhanced opportunities to live a dignified life for people living in protracted crisis situations

Increased capacity, effectiveness and efficiency of the humanitarian system

• Increased effectiveness and efficiency of the humanitarian system in line with Grand Bargain commitments • Priorities of the global humanitarian response are based on high-quality needs analysis

• Humanitarian actors have safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access to reach crisis-affected people