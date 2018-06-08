Strategy for Sweden’s global development cooperation in the areas of environmental sustainability, sustainable climate and oceans, and sustainable use of natural resources 2018–2022

Direction

The objective of Swedish international development cooperation is to create opportunities for better living conditions for people living in poverty and under oppression. The starting point is the policy framework for Swedish development cooperation and humanitarian assistance, as well as the principles of aid effectiveness and effective development cooperation. Development cooperation shall contribute towards implementing the 2030 Agenda, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The purpose of Swedish development cooperation with a focus on environmental sustainability, sustainable climate and oceans, and sustainable use of natural resources within the remit of this strategy is to contribute to normative, global policy and methods development and to strengthen the capacity of organisations, institutions, networks and other relevant actors.

The strategy is to particularly draw on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda on clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), climate action (SDG 13), life below water (SDG 14), and life on land (SDG 15), and contribute towards attaining these within the remit of operations.

The strategy is to cover the period 2018–2022 with a total budget of SEK 6,500 million.