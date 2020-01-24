Strategy for Sweden’s cooperation with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) 2020-2023

This strategy will underpin Sweden’s cooperation with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) for 2020–2023. The strategy establishes the priorities and forms of collaboration for Sweden’s membership of, and partnership with, the WFP at global, regional and national level.

The strategy is guided by Sweden’s Policy for Global Development and its overall objective of contributing to equitable and sustainable global development, the Policy Framework for Swedish development cooperation and humanitarian assistance, and the Swedish Foreign Service action plan for feminist foreign policy 2019–2022. The strategy also takes its cue from the Government’s guidelines for strategies in Swedish development cooperation and humanitarian assistance and Sweden’s strategy for multilateral development policy. The strategy is also in line with the Government’s priorities in the area of humanitarian assistance and is in accordance with the Strategy for Sweden’s humanitarian aid provided through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) 2017–2020. According to these, humanitarian assistance must be based on humanitarian needs and be guided by the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence and the principles of good humanitarian donorship.

This strategy is based on the WFP’s mandate and strategic framework. The organisational assessment conducted by the Government Offices (Ministry for Foreign Affairs) in 2019 forms the basis of the strategy. The strategy also takes into account the information on cooperation with the WFP contributed by Swedish missions abroad and government agencies in Sweden. The agreement on four-year core support to the WFP entered into in 2018 also forms the basis of Sweden’s advocacy work within the organisation.

The Government has devised the strategy in consultation with the relevant government agencies and civil society actors.