Strategy for Sweden’s cooperation with the global fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria 2019–2023

1. Scope of the strategy

This strategy will underpin Sweden’s cooperation with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria for the period 2019–2023. The strategy determines priorities and forms of cooperation for Sweden’s membership of and partnership with the Global Fund.

The strategy is based on the Global Goals in the 2030 Agenda and, within the framework of activities, is to contribute to achieving these. The strategy is guided by Sweden’s Policy for Global Development and its overall objective of contributing to equitable and sustainable global development, and takes its starting point from the Policy framework for Swedish development cooperation and humanitarian assistance (Govt. communication 2016/17:602 (referred to below as the Policy Framework)). Sweden’s strategy for multilateral development policy is an overarching policy document for Sweden’s cooperation with multilateral organisations and sets out the parameters of the methodology in this strategy.

The strategy relates to the Global Fund’s mandate, strategy and strategic framework. An organisational assessment of the Global Fund was conducted in autumn 2018 within the Government Offices (Ministry for Foreign Affairs). The implementation of the strategy is to take into account current information on cooperation with the Global Fund contributed by Swedish missions abroad and government agencies in Sweden. The strategy comprises funds as authorised by the Riksdag and the Government’s appropriation directions to the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).

The strategy has been developed in accordance with the Government’s guidelines for strategies in Swedish development cooperation and humanitarian assistance (UD2017/21053/IU).