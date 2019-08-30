30 Aug 2019

Strategy for Sweden’s cooperation with the global fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria 2019–2023

Report
from Government of Sweden
Published on 30 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (120.83 KB)

1. Scope of the strategy

This strategy will underpin Sweden’s cooperation with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria for the period 2019–2023. The strategy determines priorities and forms of cooperation for Sweden’s membership of and partnership with the Global Fund.

The strategy is based on the Global Goals in the 2030 Agenda and, within the framework of activities, is to contribute to achieving these. The strategy is guided by Sweden’s Policy for Global Development and its overall objective of contributing to equitable and sustainable global development, and takes its starting point from the Policy framework for Swedish development cooperation and humanitarian assistance (Govt. communication 2016/17:602 (referred to below as the Policy Framework)). Sweden’s strategy for multilateral development policy is an overarching policy document for Sweden’s cooperation with multilateral organisations and sets out the parameters of the methodology in this strategy.

The strategy relates to the Global Fund’s mandate, strategy and strategic framework. An organisational assessment of the Global Fund was conducted in autumn 2018 within the Government Offices (Ministry for Foreign Affairs). The implementation of the strategy is to take into account current information on cooperation with the Global Fund contributed by Swedish missions abroad and government agencies in Sweden. The strategy comprises funds as authorised by the Riksdag and the Government’s appropriation directions to the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).

The strategy has been developed in accordance with the Government’s guidelines for strategies in Swedish development cooperation and humanitarian assistance (UD2017/21053/IU).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.