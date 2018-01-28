Strategy for Sustainable Peace 2017–2022

The aim of Swedish international development cooperation is to create preconditions for better living conditions for people living in poverty and under oppression. Development cooperation will be based on the principles of aid effectiveness, and the new international agreements the international community agreed upon in 2015.

The overall objective of the Strategy for sustainable peace is to contribute to prevention of armed conflict, effective conflict resolution, sustainable peacebuilding and statebuilding, increased human security in fragile and conflict-affected states, and empowerment of women as well as of youth, children and other excluded groups in these situations.

The strategy will apply between 2017–2022 and covers the funds allocated in the appropriation directions of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and the Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA) for each budget year .