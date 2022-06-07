Strategy for sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in Africa 2022–2026

The strategy will apply in 2022–2026 and provide a total of SEK 3 500 million. The strategy governs the use of funds under appropriation item 1:1.9 ‘Africa’ in the appropriation directions for Sida for each budget year.

Activities will contribute to the following objectives.

Human rights, democracy, the rule of law and gender equality

• Increased respect for and enjoyment of sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) for all

• Social norms that promote SRHR

• Strengthened conditions for increased accountability for SRHR

Health equity

• Increased access to rights-based SRHR initiatives