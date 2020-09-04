Strategic Security Analysis August 2020 | Issue 13: Resilience and Agility - Managing and Mitigating Evolving Threats in a Hyperconnected World

Key Points

Evolving threats are gradual and continuously developing situations that threaten or cause disruptions and harm to interests across an expansive landscape by manifesting and augmenting a variety of risks across the political, economic and social spheres. They often snowball and increasingly impact a multiplicity of stakeholders.

Due to their evolving nature and widespread and varying manifestations, these types of threats emphasise the need for resilient and agile responses from governments, businesses and society that allow them to contain, mitigate and navigate such crises.

In order to develop resilience and agility in a world characterised by hypoconnectivity, organisations need to invest in four key pillars: strategic management and foresight; human capital, diversity and leadership; collaboration and partnerships; and technology and innovation.

Investments of this kind will support effective and timely risk assessments and decision-making, enhance resource mobilisation and allocation, promote problem-solving, foster creativity, and encourage organisations to explore new frontiers and growth opportunities. They will also unite actors around shared values, knowledge and intelligence, help to consolidate safety and security buffers, and promote the development of transferable skills and mobility.