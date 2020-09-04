World
Strategic Security Analysis August 2020 | Issue 12: The Future of Mediation in the Post-COVID World
Attachments
Key Points
• Existing norms, institutions and practices supporting global peace and security are struggling to adapt to the geopolitical realities of the 21st century.
• Complex conflict dynamics make it difficult for traditional peacemaking structures – states and multilateral institutions – to meet the various demands of the different actors in a particular conflict and engage with them effectively.
• “Hybrid” conflicts with proxy actors create a greater need for unofficial actors and different methods of peacemaking.
• New technologies are likely to impact the basic preconditions for the maintenance of global peace and security.
• Virtual spaces for dialogue may enable a more inclusive and innovative way of dealing with future crises, yet this will not replace, but rather complement, traditional means of convening parties for direct peace talks.