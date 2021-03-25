Strategic Response to COVID-19 in the WHO African Region: February – December 2020

Since the first imported case of COVID-19 was reported in the WHO African Region in February 2020, responses of varying adequacy have been provided by all the countries in the Region with the coordinated support of the Regional Office and all the partners. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected, albeit to varying magnitudes, all the 47 countries of the Region, inducing significant socioeconomic impacts.

By the end of 2020, the African continent reported cases surpassing the two million mark, including around 300 000 active cases. Countries’ response capacities have been strengthened to contain and suppress the COVID-19 outbreak in the Region.