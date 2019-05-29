29 May 2019

Strategic framework for research on immunization in the WHO African Region ― Immunization and Vaccine Development

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 29 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.99 MB)

Progress has been made towards achieving global and regional immunization targets in the African Region. The introduction of new vaccines in Africa has been a major success, gathering pace with Gavi support. Introduction of multiple new vaccines, such as pneumococcal conjugate and rotavirus vaccines, have taken place in several countries simultaneously.

Despite these achievements critical diseases, including measles and maternal and neonatal tetanus–which have been eliminated or are near elimination in other regions of the world– remain endemic in Africa. Fewer than half of African countries met the Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) target to increase coverage with three doses of diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus-containing vaccines (DTP3) coverage nationally above 90% in 2016, and regional DTP3 coverage has stagnated below 80% in the last six years. Seven African countries have an estimated DTP3 coverage of less than 50%.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.