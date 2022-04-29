Strategic Framework for Climate Action

Climate change is a risk multiplier, driving displacement and protection needs around the world.

Introduction

This document sets out the parameters for UNHCR’s response to the growing, global climate emergency. It provides a common framework and approach to step up our ambition under three core pillars for action – law and policy, operations, and “greening” UNHCR. The Framework will be implemented primarily through the development of plans of action driven at regional and country levels in collaboration with affected communities, host governments, UN Country Teams and a wide range of partners. These include NGOs, international organizations, international and regional financial institutions, the private sector and academia.

The document is aligned with the High Commissioner’s Strategic Directions 2017-20211 and complements relevant UNHCR policy, strategy and guidance. It is guided by the Common Core Principles for a UN System-wide Approach to Climate Action,2 and supports the Secretary General’s Climate Action Strategy 2020-2021 and the UN Plan of Action on Disaster Risk Reduction for Resilience.3 It supports international commitments related to climate change, disasters and environmental degradation under the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) and the Agenda for the Protection of Cross-Border Displaced Persons in the context of disasters and climate change.4 In doing so, it contributes to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development5, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Paris Agreement and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 at global, regional, national and local levels.