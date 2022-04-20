Strategic Evaluation of WFP's Use of Technology in Constrained Environments - Centralized Evaluation Report – Volume I, January 2022

Executive Summary

INTRODUCTION

EVALUATION FEATURES

The evaluation used a mixed-methods non-experimental design leveraging conventional and participatory quantitative and qualitative methods. At the global level, the evaluation featured an extensive desk review, an online WFP staff survey with 874 respondents, 96 key informant interviews and a comparative learning exercise involving four other humanitarian organizations.1 At the local level, the evaluation featured six in-depth case studies of countries selected on the basis of their regional representation and constraints in terms of humanitarian access and digital development (figure 2). The case studies involved desk reviews, 182 key informant interviews, beneficiary surveys with 1,260 beneficiaries and 137 focus group discussions, including with women, the elderly, adolescents and people with disabilities.

This strategic evaluation covers WFP’s use of digital technologies and data in constrained environments from 2014 to 2021. The purpose of the evaluation is to assess whether WFP uses, and is equipped to use, the most appropriate digital technologies to achieve its objectives under constrained conditions and whether it has put in place appropriate measures to mitigate and manage risks to populations and operations resulting from the use of digital technologies and data in constrained environments. The evaluation considers an environment to be constrained when WFP operations face important access constraints (e.g. due to insecurity or physical obstacles) or where there are considerable barriers to the use of digital technologies (e.g. due to poor mobile network coverage or political restrictions). The conceptual framework for this evaluation considers four pillars: digital technologies, people, policies and processes and partnerships. The core evaluation questions have been formulated in the context of these four pillars (figure 1).

CONTEXT

Over the past decade, the humanitarian context has seen an increase in the number, scale, complexity and duration of humanitarian crises due to violent conflict, climate change, epidemics and other human-caused and natural disasters of growing proportions. With no indication of these trends changing in the near future, it is expected that humanitarian needs will continue to rise. At the same time, the humanitarian funding gap is growing, as are expectations by donors and politicians regarding transparency, accountability and value for money with regard to humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian organizations are therefore faced with rising needs across the globe as well as increasing expectations regarding cost-efficiency and the protection of the people they serve.

Simultaneously, the protracted nature of many contemporary crises entails that most environments in which WFP operates are constrained in one way or another as a result of fragility and extreme poverty, often linked to and compounded by conflict or other human-caused and natural disasters. In parallel and in response to these trends, WFP has made a significant shift in its approach from food aid to food assistance accompanied by a rapid increase in the scale of cash-based transfers (CBTs), which is expected to provide more people and the right people with the right assistance at the right time, while also ensuring that operations are cost-efficient.