Strategic evaluation of funding WFP’s work: Evaluation report: Volume I

This Strategic Evaluation was commissioned by the WFP Office of Evaluation. It assessed the quality and results of WFP’s efforts between 2014 and 2019 to secure adequate and appropriate funding to contribute towards zero hunger; and determine the reasons why WFP has or has not been able to fund its work in order to draw lessons. All types of WFP funding and resourcing were included in the scope of the evaluation for all areas of WFP’s work, including through internal allocation.

The evaluation concluded that: