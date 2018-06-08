Strategic approach to capacity development for implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction: A vision of risk-informed sustainable development by 2030

This Strategic Approach to Capacity Development for Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction seeks to establish among all stakeholders a common understanding of capacity development within the disaster risk reduction (DRR) context. By characterizing outstanding capacity development needs in light of common obstacles and constraints, presenting key principles, elements, and actions that together help guide planning discussions, providing targets and ideals, and normalizing practice across sectors, improvement of practical standards will occur.

This Strategic Approach is a resource of empowerment for all relevant capacity development partners and stakeholders, and its goal - A Vision of Risk-Informed Sustainable Development by 2030. It provides generalized advice on the capacity development roles and responsibilities of various DRR stakeholders, and high-level guidance in six critical areas of need.

Developing and Strengthening DRR Fundamentals Institutionalizing DRR Capacity Sharing Using Risk Information Before and After Disasters Establishing Collaborative Action for DRR at the National and Local Levels Strengthening External Support Mechanisms Advancing and Expanding DRR Capabilities

It is designed to be a living document to reflect changes in needs and trends over time, and this space envisaged to evolve into platform to capture and share lessons learned, best practices, and examples.

This Strategic Approach is an outcome of the UNISDR facilitated consultations and study of prevailing DRR-specific capacity development needs of Member States, from mid-2017 to March 2018, in collaboration with UN entities, partners, and DRR stakeholders for the purpose of developing a more effective strategic approach.