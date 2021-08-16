Stories from the forefront: Interviews with social and behaviour change communications media professionals

USAID’s Feed the Future EatSafe – Evidence and Action Toward Safe, Nutritious Food (EatSafe) tests whether the consumer and their behaviours and actions can shape informal markets to adopt better food safety behaviours. The EatSafe project will use a variety of media-based SBCC interventions to reach market vendors and consumers to help change attitudes and behaviours around food safety.

This report presents stories from top practitioners in the field of Social and Behavior Change Communication (SBCC) media worldwide – including executive directors, country directors, producers, and researchers – in order to uncover the nuances of program development that can guide more effective EatSafe SBCC media productions and help implement more sustainable programmes.

At the conclusion of interviews with six SBCC professionals, two broad themes emerged that have practical implications for the design of EatSafe SBCC media interventions.