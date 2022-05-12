United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UN IGME)

Effective programmatic and advocacy efforts require reliable and up-to-date data. The new stillbirth country and regional profiles present snapshots and interactive data visualizations on levels and trends in stillbirths as well as an assessment of progress towards the Every Newborn Action Plan (ENAP) stillbirths targets for 195 countries. An outlook to the future using scenario-based projections shows the required annual reduction to meet the ENAP targets and the number of stillbirths that could be prevented when targets are met. Other indicators closely related to stillbirths such as the neonatal mortality rate, maternal mortality rate or number of live births are also highlighted in the profiles.

Access the stillbirth profiles