Steps taken by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre to understand the context for preparing its intersectional approach to data

The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) is a Champion of the Inclusive Data Charter (IDC), a global multi-stakeholder network launched in 2018. The IDC works to advance the availability and use of inclusive and disaggregated data so that governments and organizations better understand, address. It also monitors the needs of marginalized people and ensures no one is left behind.

Intersectional approaches to data (see bit.ly/IDC-primer) need to be founded on good knowledge of the context. This is because practitioners need to pay close attention to the historical, political, economic, and social forces in a particular place in order to both identify and address intersecting inequalities.

At the start of an intersectional approach to data, practitioners need to develop a preliminary understanding of who they intend to support and how intersecting inequalities shape their environment, along with how potential data practice may interact with these aspects.

Developing an understanding of the context will help practitioners to make informed choices about key issues to focus on, and how to design an appropriate intersectional approach to data in response.

This case study discusses the steps that IDMC takes to develop a good knowledge of the context when designing research on internal displacement. However, the tips and techniques presented can be applied in other contexts and used by practitioners engaging with data in project or program design.

Key messages

Developing a good knowledge of the context facilitates better design of intersectional approaches to data, and involves five essential steps:

1. Promote ongoing engagement with global, regional, or national trends and patterns that are likely to influence intersecting inequalities.

2. Analyze secondary data and review qualitative or ethnographic studies, to develop background knowledge. This also helps identify gaps in literature and potentially highlight individuals at greatest risk of marginalization or discrimination.

3. Interview key stakeholders, including people who have firsthand knowledge of the context, as well as those who are accountable towards the people you intend to support.

4. Develop a preliminary ‘context analysis’ by examining the information collected about the context through an intersectional lens. We suggest a few techniques to do this.

5. Deepen your preliminary context analysis by thinking holistically to identify key issues, and to develop concrete suggestions to address intersectional inequality in follow-up research or activities.