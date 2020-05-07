Step-by-step guide to inclusive resilience

Background

The Netherlands-based Partners for Resilience (PfR) is an alliance of humanitarian, development, climate and environmental civil society organisations, composed of five Netherlands based members (CARE Nederland, Cordaid, the Netherlands Red Cross, the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, and Wetlands International) and their partner civil society organisations in the South. The alliance, led by the Netherlands Red Cross, promotes the application of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) –integrating Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Ecosystem Management and Restoration (EMR) and Climate Change Adaptation (CCA)– to strengthen and protect livelihoods of vulnerable communities. PfR focuses primarily on climaterelated natural hazards, whose underlying causes and potential for disasters result to a large extent from human-induced processes. The PfR members have been working as an alliance in the field of IRM since 2011. Together with their local partners in Southern countries, PfR works to build and strengthen community resilience through Integrated Risk management through working with communities, strengthening civil society organisations, and engaging with governments and other stakeholders.

Inclusive resilience aims at building resilient communities and societies that value and enfranchise all marginalized groups, including the elderly, people with disabilities, women, girls and children (both girls and boys). In the face of disaster risk, these groups face multi-layered kind of marginalization hence it is important that their needs are put high on agenda of our interventions. Disaster Risk Reduction practitioners are moving towards broader inclusion deliberations beyond simple representation/participation in meetings and translating dialogues into practices. In efforts to do so, a set of guidelines bringing together some of the tried and tested resources from other organizations that have experience working with marginalized groups have been made.

These guidelines are set out to provide IRM trainers and practitioners with specific steps required and reference materials to mainstream inclusion of the most marginalized groups into their programs. Marginalized individuals take on several forms but in the case of these guidelines, focus has been on the elderly, People With Disabilities (PWDs), children, and women including the heavily pregnant and lactating.

WHY THESE GUIDELINES?

Partners for Resilience(PFR) is working towards advancing the Sendai Framework “leave no one behind” principle of the 2030 Agenda. People With Disabilities, children (boys and girls), the elderly, and some women including heavily pregnant and lactating mothers are at the core of our interventions. We believe that If we keep the needs of the most marginalized at the heart of all we do, then we are building inclusive resilient communities for all. To realise this opportunity, we prioritise the interests of the most vulnerable and marginalized people; the poorest of the poor and those people that are most socially excluded. We believe that the most marginalized matter too, that no one should be denied the opportunity to realise their full potential in contributing to building inclusive, resilient and better communities, no-one should be unfairly burdened by disaster or a changing climate, and no-one should have their interests systematically overlooked.

As a way forward, these step-by-step guidelines have been made to guide Disaster Risk Reduction(DRR) and Integrated Risk Management (IRM) practitioners to promote and mainstream inclusion of the most marginalized in IRM practices. The guidelines are intended to be used as a reference during program planning, capacity building, implementation, monitoring & evaluation, lobby and advocacy. Depending on the program focus, these guidelines can be adjusted to fit the context, otherwise they are generalised.