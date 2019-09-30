30 Sep 2019

Step up the fight: Focus on Building Resilient and Sustainable Systems for Health

Published on 30 Sep 2019
Robust health systems are not only essential to ending HIV, TB and malaria as epidemics, they yield broader health outcomes, delivering health services in a sustainable, equitable and effective way. Resilient and sustainable systems for health are necessary for accelerating progress toward universal health coverage, and help countries prepare for emerging threats to global health security.

The Global Fund is the largest multilateral investor in health systems investing US$1 billion a year to build resilient and sustainable systems for health. This includes: improving procurement and supply chains; strengthening data systems and data use; building an adequate health workforce; strengthening community responses and systems; and promoting more integrated service delivery so people can receive comprehensive care throughout their lives.

The Global Fund Strategy 2017-2022 reaffirms our commitment to invest vigorously in building resilient and sustainable systems for health. We are implementing our current strategy on health systems through grant allocations as well as by supporting special initiatives as part of the new catalytic funding mechanism. Global Fund investments in the treatment and prevention of HIV, TB and malaria improve the response to those diseases, while improving overall health systems by boosting the quality of care, data tracking and services; cross-cutting investments in the health system.

