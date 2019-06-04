04 Jun 2019

Step Up the Fight: Ending HIV Among Adolescent Girls and Young Women

Report
from The Global Fund
Published on 03 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (638.67 KB)

THE CHALLENGE

Despite great progress made against HIV globally, adolescent girls and young women continue to be disproportionately at risk of new HIV infections.

Urgent action to reduce the risk of adolescent girls and young women to HIV is vital to end the epidemic. This won’t be achieved without addressing the entrenched gender inequalities that exist where these girls and young women live.

In sub-Saharan Africa, twice as many girls and young women are infected with HIV as their male counterparts; in the hardest-hit countries, it’s six times more. With Africa’s youth population expected to increase by 40 percent over the next decade, failure to act decisively could lead to a resurgence of HIV, with more new infections than at the height of the epidemic in the early 2000s.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.