Step Up the Fight: Ending HIV Among Adolescent Girls and Young Women

THE CHALLENGE

Despite great progress made against HIV globally, adolescent girls and young women continue to be disproportionately at risk of new HIV infections.

Urgent action to reduce the risk of adolescent girls and young women to HIV is vital to end the epidemic. This won’t be achieved without addressing the entrenched gender inequalities that exist where these girls and young women live.

In sub-Saharan Africa, twice as many girls and young women are infected with HIV as their male counterparts; in the hardest-hit countries, it’s six times more. With Africa’s youth population expected to increase by 40 percent over the next decade, failure to act decisively could lead to a resurgence of HIV, with more new infections than at the height of the epidemic in the early 2000s.