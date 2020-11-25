Status report on target E implementation 2020

With the deadline for achieving Target E of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 just around the corner at the end of 2020, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) presents this report as an overview of the status of countries’ progress towards this target. This report covers progress made by Member States from 2015 to 2019. The figures and analyses provided in this report build on self-assessments and data Description and Objective of the Report input by Member State Governments into the Sendai Framework Monitor as of 21 August 2020.