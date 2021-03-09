Statistics on International Development: Final UK Aid Spend 2019

1. Summary

In 2019:

The final ODA:GNI ratio was 0.70 per cent.

UK Official Development Assistance (ODA) spend was £15,197 million, an increase of £645 million (4.4 per cent increase) on 2018.

UK bilateral ODA spend was £10,258 million (67.5 per cent of total UK ODA) while UK core funding to multilaterals was £4,939 million (32.5 per cent of total UK ODA).

DFID spent £11,107 million of ODA in 2019. This was an increase of £211 million (or 1.9 per cent) compared with 2018.

ODA spend by departments other than DFID and other contributors of UK ODA was £4,090 million in 2019, an increase of £434 million, or 11.9 per cent, on 2018.

Africa remained the largest recipient of UK region-specific bilateral ODA in 2019 – accounting for 50.6 per cent.

The top three recipients of UK bilateral country specific ODA were Pakistan (£305m), Ethiopia (£300m) and Afghanistan (£292m).

UK bilateral ODA to Yemen was £260 million, an increase of £94 million compared to 2018 - this was the largest increase to any country in 2019.