Statisticians at the Americas Regional Platform; Inclusion in Cuba

Americas works to improve disaster statistics

CARTAGENA, 19 June, 2018- Representatives of eight national institutes of statistics in the Americas continue to meet today in Cartagena, Colombia, to discuss better ways to work together to collect data and statistics to monitor progress on reducing disaster losses as outlined in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The data is essential to monitoring progress against the Sendai Framework’s seven targets including reducing mortality, reducing the numbers of people affected by disasters, reducing economic losses and damage to critical infrastructure.

The data is to be uploaded to the online Sendai Framework Monitor launched in March, 2018, and is defined by 38 indicators linked to the seven targets. “The meeting held in Cartagena before the official opening tomorrow of the sixth Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas is the first of its kind to gather national institutes of statistics and will be very important to help countries to establish and refine their disaster national plans,” said Raul Salazar, Head of the UN office for Disaster Risk Reduction in Panama.

Americas DRR Platform focus on inclusion

Tichico Joel Cobian Mena, President of the Association of Blind and People Living with Disabilities (ANCI) in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba

CARTAGENA, 19 June 2018 – Tichico Joel Cobian Mena was a geologist for 26 years in Santiago de Cuba when he became blind in 2005 after a long and painful ocular disease. He is now retired but he has put both his knowledge and handicap at the service of the 10,000 disabled people who have been identified among the most vulnerable groups if his region was hit by an earthquake. “I am now the President of the Association of Blind and People Living with Disabilities (ANCI) in Santiago de Cuba and we are working very closely with communities and disaster managers to help vulnerable people to better understand their risk and to build the necessary awareness within communities so fewer disabled people will be affected by disasters in the future,” said Mr Mena.

