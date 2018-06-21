States must act now to protect migrants vulnerable to human trafficking and exploitation, says UN rights expert

GENEVA (21 June 2018) – States around the world must act now to protect migrants from traffickers by putting in place innovative measures to identify as early as possible those who are at risk, says a UN rights expert.

“People trafficking is a gross human rights violation which is often linked with mixed migration movements, but there has been little early identification and help for victims or those at risk,” said Maria Grazia Giammarinaro, the UN Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons.

“Early identification, protection and referral of victims of trafficking to appropriate specialized services is not perceived as a priority during large influx of migrants. Any failure to identify a trafficked person results in a further denial of that person’s rights,” the expert stressed.

Her report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva focuses on the main challenges of early identification, and the need for assistance throughout the migration process for those who are most vulnerable.

“At present, in places where migrants first arrive, they are fingerprinted and procedures are in place only to distinguish asylum seekers from so called economic migrants. But vulnerable migrants should also be identified, and robust procedures put in place along migrant routes to identify and help those who are being trafficked or are at risk of it,” Ms Giammarinaro said.

The expert pointed to various forms of exploitation, including trafficking, that migrants are exposed to in transit and destination countries, drawing examples from various regions of the world.

“Exploitation of migrants in the labour market is often culturally accepted, hampering the perception of its gravity in the context of trafficking,” she said.

“Urgent and effective action is needed to prevent abusive recruitment and associated practices, and to give access to the regular labour market to refugees and migrants being exploited,” she stressed.

The expert also expressed concern about the challenges faced by migrants forced to return home, and the importance of establishing procedures to assess the risk of trafficking and identify victims of trafficking before any decision on return.

“It is alarming that European Union States are de facto delegating such procedures to a regional institution such as the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX), while the final decision about migrants to be returned remains with State authorities. This often nullifies efforts to integrate a human rights component in the decision-making process,” said Ms Giammarinaro.

The expert made clear that identification of those at risk is just the first step of the process, with the second being referral to appropriate services, and the final goal being social inclusion in the host society.

Ms. Maria Grazia Giammarinaro (Italy) was appointed as Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children by the UN Human Rights Council in June 2014, to promote the prevention of trafficking in persons in all its forms, and to encourage measures to uphold and protect the human rights of victims. Ms. Giammarinaro has been a Judge since 1991. She served as a Pre-Trial Judge at the Criminal Court of Rome, and currently serves as a Judge in the Civil Court of Rome. She was the Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings of the OSCE, and served in the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Justice, Freedom and Security in Brussels, where she was responsible for combating human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children. She drafted the EU Directive on preventing and combating trafficking in human beings and protecting its victims.

