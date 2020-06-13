Statement by USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa Announcing Funding for Programs in Global Health Under the New Partnerships Initiative

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Today, I am announcing a new award from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under the New Partnerships Initiative (NPI) to the Americares Foundation and new NPI funding opportunities in global health for local partners in five countries.

NPI is shifting the focus of USAID's traditional partners to mentoring, capacity-building, and technical oversight, by using umbrella mechanisms and sub-awards strategically to enable new and underutilized local partners to lead development in their own communities and advance the Journey to Self-Reliance. USAID seeks to expand its network of partnerships with local organizations because they can mobilize quickly and take advantage of long-standing grassroots relationships to bring needed interventions directly to people at risk.

The Americares Community Partnerships for Respectful Care (CPRC) project is a five-year, $25 million effort under NPI to reduce mortality and morbidity among mothers and their children through improved community-based health care. Americares will work with Christian Connections for International Health (CCIH) and its local affiliates in the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Liberia to leverage the expertise and reach of local and locally established organizations, by building their institutional capacity. This new partnership will work closely with Tanzanian and Liberian communities and faith-based networks to improve access to, and demand for, high-quality, community-based health care for mothers, newborns, and children; voluntary family planning; nutrition; and respectful maternity care.

In addition, USAID has invested $4.4 million through the NPI EXPAND project, implemented by Palladium, to provide sub-grants to local or locally established partners in five countries (Liberia, Tanzania, the Republics of Mali and Sénégal, and the Federative Republic of Brazil) to address the pandemic of COVID-19:

In Liberia, NPI EXPAND will engage local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to mobilize religious and community leaders to increase public awareness of the risks of infection with COVID-19 and how to prevent it.

In Tanzania, NPI EXPAND will help local, community-run savings and credit groups shift their income-generating activities to the production of face masks for the general public.

In Sénégal, NPI EXPAND will mobilize community-based organizations to help local health authorities conduct door-to-door visits to advise households on how to carry out physical distancing and prevent infection.

In Mali, NPI EXPAND will help community-based organizations and communications networks use modern and traditional media to communicate accurate information about how people can protect themselves, their families, and their communities from COVID-19. Religious and community leaders will disseminate similar messages. Through these grassroots approaches, Malians can counter misinformation and rumors and take responsibility for fighting the pandemic.

In Brazil, NPI EXPAND will bring together social-impact fund SITAWI Finanças do Bem and the Partnership Platform for the Amazon, a collective-action convening alliance founded by USAID and led by the private sector, to fund local NGOs that are working in the Amazon region to reach underserved, vulnerable communities.

In the coming weeks, NPI EXPAND will issue several Requests for Applications for sub-awards to support capacity-strengthening and mentoring of new and local partners.

