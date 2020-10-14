Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore on awarding of Nobel Peace Prize to WFP

NEW YORK, 9 October 2020 – “All of us at UNICEF are delighted that our sister agency the World Food Programme has been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

“This award is a recognition of the tireless work of our friends and colleagues at WFP and all their partners to fight hunger in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries.

“UNICEF, the 1965 recipient of this same award, is proud of its collaboration with WFP to help protect the lives, growth and development of children in these countries.

“So from the 1965 Nobel Peace Prize winner to the 2020 winner: Sincere congratulations! Here is to more commitment and collaboration for the world’s children!”

