Statement by UN Network on Migration on the Formal Endorsement of the Global Compact for Migration

New York / Geneva – The new United Nations Network on Migration welcomes the formal endorsement, on 19 December 2018, by the General Assembly, of the outcome of the Marrakech Conference. The adoption of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration represents a landmark moment in the pursuit of international cooperation on migration for the benefit of all.

In welcoming the decision by the General Assembly, Louise Arbour, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for International Migration, said, “the formal endorsement of the Compact represents a resounding commitment to an international migration framework based on fact, not myth, and to an understanding that national migration policies are best implemented through cooperation not in isolation.”