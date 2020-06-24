Statement of support by 171 UN Member States, Non-Member Observer States, and Observers to the UN Secretary-General's appeal for a global ceasefire amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Initiative launched by Bangladesh, Ecuador, Egypt, Jamaica, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, Senegal, Slovenia and Sweden

We strongly support the appeal by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on 23 March 2020 for a global ceasefire. We are also encouraged by the growing support expressed by UN Member and Observer States, non-State actors, civil society networks and organizations, religious leaders and United Nations Messengers of Peace and Advocates for the Sustainable Development Goals.

We recognize that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted all three pillars of the United Nations – peace and security, development, and human rights.

We express our deep concern for the continuation of hostilities in various parts of the world, particularly in the midst of the global health crisis, and their devastating impact on the most vulnerable – especially on women and children. We must muster all our efforts to save lives and alleviate social and economic devastation on our peoples.

We strongly believe that it is timely for diplomatic action and for all UN Member and Observer States to devote our collective effort in the common fight against the pandemic. We also reaffirm the importance of global unity and solidarity in confronting this scourge.

We are convinced that multilateralism, rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy for peace are fundamental in promoting and supporting efforts towards the peaceful settlement of disputes. We recognize the crucial role of women in efforts to build sustainable peace. The meaningful participation of youth is also instrumental.

We are mindful that a peaceful condition is indispensable to facilitate humanitarian access in fragile and conflict-affected situations. We believe that efforts to relieve human suffering and conflict resolution should go hand in hand in leading action to address the pandemic.

As we approach the 75th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter, we call on all actors to do the utmost to respond to the Secretary-General’s appeal.

We remain united in our shared humanity and in giving peace a chance.

New York, 22 June 2020