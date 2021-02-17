A statement from Robert Mardini, ICRC Director General, on the calls for a ceasefire to vaccinate people against COVID-19

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts across the world have continued to rage while new armed confrontations have flared. More than 160 million people live in fragile and conflict-affected areas – of those more than 60 million are living in areas outside of government control."

"COVID-19 has shown us that no-one is safe until everyone is protected against this virus. This means everyone – including people in marginalized communities and those living in conflict zones where we work.

"We ask States to ensure national vaccination plans include everyone and are coupled with an established, adequately resourced COVAX humanitarian buffer in the case that it is needed as a last resort.

"As the UN Security Council has taken this up today, we ask the Council to support national deployment efforts, proactively support any initiative that will bring some respite to people in conflict, and insist on respect for international humanitarian law, which protects vaccinations as medical activities and the health workers that carry them out."