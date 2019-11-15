15 Nov 2019

Statement by the Principals of the Executive Committee of the United Nations Network on Migration

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 15 Nov 2019 View Original
© IOM/2019
[L to R] Guy Ryder, ILO Director General, Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Henrietta H. Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, Craig Mokhiber, Chief, Development & Economic & Social Issues Branch (DESIB) Research and Right to Development Division, OHCHR NY, António Vitorino, IOM Director General, Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Jean-Luc Lemahieu, Director of the Division for Policy Analysis and Public Affairs (DPA) of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Inter-Agency Affairs, Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).
© IOM/2019

New York – The Principals of the Executive Committee of the United Nations Network on Migration met yesterday (14/11) in New York to discuss United Nations system-wide assistance to Member States in their implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

There was strong agreement on the need to reinforce support for both the objectives and guiding principles of the GCM, which is rooted in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.  The Principals called for the roll-out of the Network workplan, at regional and country levels, to ensure that 2020 sees the acceleration of collective efforts to demonstrate the benefits of international cooperation on migration.

The importance of effective UN support to the regional reviews of the GCM, scheduled for 2020 and as called for by the General Assembly, was also emphasized as they will inform the first International Migration Review Forum in 2022.

The Principals further reiterated their commitment to joint advocacy on migration-related issues, with a view to highlighting how upholding the rights and well-being of migrants and their communities and building on best practice in accordance with internationally agreed standards, can strengthen migration governance for the benefit of all.

Finally, the Principals of the Network urged strong donor support for the Migration Trust Fund as a visible means of demonstrating commitment to an inclusive framework of international cooperation on migration, and support for turning words into action. 

Since the Principals last met in May 2019, the Network has formally launched the Fund and received pledges to its initial capitalization.  The Principals and the Network Coordinator, as Chair of the Fund Steering Committee, IOM Director General António Vitorino, thanked all those who have to date pledged.

The Network has also launched its first workplan to operationalize its support to Member States.  Since its inception, the Network has seen the establishment or revitalization of an increasing number of regional and country-level migration networks and working groups. These mechanisms will help Member States deliver results on the ground in achieving their GCM objectives, with joined up and coherent support from the UN and its partners.

The UN Network on Migration was established by the UN Secretary-General to ensure coordinated UN system-wide support to States in implementing the GCM.  It comprises 38 entities of the UN system working collectively to support states in addressing their migration priorities, including as regards upholding the rights and well-being of migrants and their communities. 

The Network operates with an Executive Committee of eight UN entities giving overall guidance and setting priorities.  The Executive Committee includes ILO, IOM, OHCHR, UNDESA, UNDP, UNHCR, UNICEF and UNODC, with IOM as the Coordinator and Secretariat to the Network. 

For more information visit: http://migrationnetwork.un.org/ or email: unmignet@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.