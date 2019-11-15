Statement by the Principals of the Executive Committee of the United Nations Network on Migration

New York – The Principals of the Executive Committee of the United Nations Network on Migration met yesterday (14/11) in New York to discuss United Nations system-wide assistance to Member States in their implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

There was strong agreement on the need to reinforce support for both the objectives and guiding principles of the GCM, which is rooted in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Principals called for the roll-out of the Network workplan, at regional and country levels, to ensure that 2020 sees the acceleration of collective efforts to demonstrate the benefits of international cooperation on migration.

The importance of effective UN support to the regional reviews of the GCM, scheduled for 2020 and as called for by the General Assembly, was also emphasized as they will inform the first International Migration Review Forum in 2022.

The Principals further reiterated their commitment to joint advocacy on migration-related issues, with a view to highlighting how upholding the rights and well-being of migrants and their communities and building on best practice in accordance with internationally agreed standards, can strengthen migration governance for the benefit of all.

Finally, the Principals of the Network urged strong donor support for the Migration Trust Fund as a visible means of demonstrating commitment to an inclusive framework of international cooperation on migration, and support for turning words into action.

Since the Principals last met in May 2019, the Network has formally launched the Fund and received pledges to its initial capitalization. The Principals and the Network Coordinator, as Chair of the Fund Steering Committee, IOM Director General António Vitorino, thanked all those who have to date pledged.

The Network has also launched its first workplan to operationalize its support to Member States. Since its inception, the Network has seen the establishment or revitalization of an increasing number of regional and country-level migration networks and working groups. These mechanisms will help Member States deliver results on the ground in achieving their GCM objectives, with joined up and coherent support from the UN and its partners.

The UN Network on Migration was established by the UN Secretary-General to ensure coordinated UN system-wide support to States in implementing the GCM. It comprises 38 entities of the UN system working collectively to support states in addressing their migration priorities, including as regards upholding the rights and well-being of migrants and their communities.

The Network operates with an Executive Committee of eight UN entities giving overall guidance and setting priorities. The Executive Committee includes ILO, IOM, OHCHR, UNDESA, UNDP, UNHCR, UNICEF and UNODC, with IOM as the Coordinator and Secretariat to the Network.

For more information visit: http://migrationnetwork.un.org/ or email: unmignet@iom.int