Statement by President Akinwumi A. Adesina, African Development Bank Group: G-7 Ministerial Conference on “Uniting for Global Food Security”, June 24, 2022 [EN/AR/PT]

I wish to thank Ministers Baerbock, Schulze, and Cem Özdemir, for inviting me to this G7 Ministerial Meeting on global food security.

I applaud the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the German G-7 Presidency on the ‘Global Alliance for Food Security’. The African Development Bank will partner with the Alliance.

For today, as Secretary Bliken said, we should hear from those countries most affected, especially by the Russian war in Ukraine.

I raise my voice on behalf of 1.3 billion people affected in Africa by a looming food crisis arising from this war.

For Africa, we must move beyond emergency food aid. We must prioritize food production!

We have the technologies to feed Africa. Africa does not need bowls in hand to beg for food, Africa needs seeds in the ground to produce to feed itself.

When farmers are provided with the right technologies they can feed their countries.

Our flagship program, Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) has already provided 12 million farmers with climate resilient crop varieties within just two years.

In Ethiopia, TAAT-supported heat tolerant wheat varieties have allowed it to cultivate 675,000 hectares , and it reduced its wheat imports by 80% in two years.

And this year, for the first time ever , Ethiopia did not import wheat .

With our support, Ethiopia will become a wheat exporter next year, and export 1.2 to 1.5 million metric tons of wheat to Kenya and Djibouti.

To tackle the effects of the Russian war in Ukraine on food security in Africa, the Board of the African Development Bank approved on May 20, 2022, a $1.5 billion African Emergency Food Production Facility, to support the African Emergency Food Production Plan, jointly developed with the African Union.

The facility will support 20 million farmers in African countries to produce 38 million metric tons of food, valued at $12 billion .

This will consist of 11 million metric tons of wheat, 18 million metric tons of maize, 6 million metric tons of rice and 2.5 million metric tons of soybeans.

To date, the African Development Bank has received requests from 35 countries to the African Emergency Food Production Facility.

As of today, 26 countries’ operations valued at $1.1 billion will be before our Board for approval before July 15 .

Six other operations valued at $264 million will be approved between September and November.

But we need more resources urgently.