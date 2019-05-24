24 May 2019

Statement on outcome from the international conference on “Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Humanitarian Crises”

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council
Published on 24 May 2019

Statement by Benedicte Giæver, Executive Director NORCAP, in reaction to the outcome from the international conference on ending sexual and gender-based violence in humanitarian crises.

“The political and financial pledges made this week will play an essential part in giving survivors of gender-based violence the lifesaving support they need.

We are grateful for the generous contribution of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to triple their support to NORCAP, GenCap and ProCap.

With extra support from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs we will increase our support to international and national partners to strengthen their capacity and ability to bring life-saving support to survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. We cannot tackle gender-based violence as something that happens only in emergencies. Therefore, we will also continue our work to strengthen the links between humanitarian, development and peacebuilding efforts. In addition, we will strengthen our global efforts to prevent new cases of gender-based violence.

We would like to thank the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for putting sexual and gender-based violence high on the international agenda and bringing together strong voices from survivors, civil society organisations and national institutions who are at the forefront of this important fight.

We are thankful to every woman, girl, boy and man who chose to speak out at this conference and on behalf of those that could not be there. We look forward to continue working with them to draw attention to the needs of survivors and ensure they are included in the overall humanitarian, development and peacebuilding efforts.”

